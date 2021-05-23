Tech leads gains in U.S. stocks; Bitcoin rebounds

Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin headed toward its biggest surge since February, rebounding from a weekend rout.

All major groups in the S&P 500 advanced. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18 per cent on Sunday. Most base metals were under pressure, with iron ore and steel sinking as China stepped up its fight against soaring commodity prices.

While several analysts are warning that it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation risks, weaker-than-expected economic reports have helped quell investor worries. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago showed Monday that U.S. economic activity slowed down in April. Rates on 10-year breakevens -- a market gauge of inflation expectations over the next decade -- are little changed after capping their biggest weekly decline since September.

“General inflation fears are a headwind on stocks, and they will be until it becomes clear that inflation is a temporary phenomenon,” Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, wrote to clients. “Until then, expect a more volatile market -- but at this point strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”

Some corporate highlights:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.

Coinbase Global Inc. climbed as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommended buying shares of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Beyond Meat Inc. gained as the plant-based meat producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.

Here are some events this week:

Consensus by CoinDesk brings prominent crypto voices together to discuss NFTs, exchanges and the role of central banks. Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio will participate. Through May 27.

Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.

CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales, Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2215

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4149

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 108.84 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.61 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.13 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.82 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7 per cent to US$65 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,882 an ounce

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc and Robert Brand.