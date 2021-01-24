Markets started the week in the green, with tech shares climbing and investors continuing to focus on the U.S. administration’s US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index added almost 1 per cent, outperforming contracts on the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap shares. GameStop Corp. extended its extreme rally, surging 46 per cent in premarket trading. In Asia, Chinese internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped 11 per cent, the biggest gain since 2011, as mainland traders sparked a buying frenzy for shares and options.

The picture was more mixed in Europe, with equity benchmarks in France, Spain and the U.K. turning modestly lower. Crude oil in New York climbed toward US$53 a barrel and Bitcoin rebounded above US$33,000. The dollar and euro were steady.

After ending last week on a rocky note, global stocks are resuming their march upward, seemingly confident that Democratic lawmakers will be able to push forward their sweeping stimulus package in the face of Republican pressure. Just as important for the market this week will be the parade of earnings, with the biggest U.S. tech giants including Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. scheduled to release results.

“The Federal Reserve, continued string of earnings with big techs ahead and the fear of missing out are driving the equity market,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “We expect the Fed to push back against the notion of tapering and that should be supportive of risky assets.”

The combination of record stock prices, steep rallies in everything from Bitcoin to GameStop Corp. shares and Tencent, along with investor exuberance is reviving the debate over whether lavish central bank stimulus has created asset bubbles.

While corners of the U.S. equity universe are showing signs of froth, that shouldn’t put the broader market at risk, said Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Pockets of the market have recently appeared to demonstrate investor behavior consistent with bubble-like sentiment,” wrote strategists including David Kostin wrote in a note Friday. “But these excesses present low systemic risk to the broader market given their modest share of market cap.”

These are some key events coming up in the week ahead:

Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Tesla Inc., Facebook Inc., UBS Group AG and Samsung Electronics Co. are among companies reporting results.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to speak at the World Economic Forum’s “The Davos Agenda 2021” online event on Monday.

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speak at a conference on Monday.

Data on U.S. home prices and consumer confidence come Tuesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy decision and briefing by Chair Jerome Powell are scheduled for Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter GDP, initial jobless claims and new home sales are among U.S. data releases Thursday.

U.S. personal income, spending and pending home sales come Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.4 per cent as of 11:39 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 1.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed at 1,122.65.

The euro decreased 0.1 per cent to US$1.2158.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3687.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 103.83 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.08 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.12 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.53 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.289 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.4 per cent to US$52.68 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.4 per cent to US$1,863.70 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger and Paul Jarvis.