Tech leads gains in U.S. stocks ahead of earnings

Tech shares led gains in U.S. equities as some of the largest names prepare to report earnings this week, while European stocks dipped as investors weighed tougher lockdowns to control the pandemic.

The Nasdaq 100 Index added about 1 per cent, propelled higher by gains for Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Microsoft Corp. The S&P 500 Index traded slightly higher. GameStop Corp. extended its extreme rally, almost doubling at one point. In Asia, Chinese internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped 11 per cent, the biggest gain since 2011, as mainland traders sparked a buying frenzy for shares and options.

The picture was more negative in Europe, with equity benchmarks in France, Spain and the U.K. turning lower. The Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure index lost 1 per cent amid news France may go into another lockdown, the U.K. may tighten border controls and as Israel moved to bar foreign flights from entering the country.

The S&P 500 is coming off its best week since November, and investors are looking for fresh catalysts to push the index higher or at least justify current valuations. That could come from a slate of earnings reports due this week that will shed light on how the biggest tech companies are faring and whether retailers, travel companies and restaurants are seeing any meaningful pickup in business.

“You’ve got 65 per cent of market cap reporting in the next two weeks,” Stuart Kaiser, head of derivatives research at UBS Group AG, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “The market had rotated into cyclical/value stocks at the end of last year and early into this year, and as earnings have started, I think they’ve been sort of reminded why they liked the leaders to begin with from last year.”

Elsewhere in markets, crude oil in New York traded near US$52 a barrel and the dollar gained. Sovereign bond yields dipped while Bitcoin rebounded above US$34,000.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.4 per cent as of 10:42 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.1 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 1.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.4 per cent to US$1.2125.

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3663.

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 103.84 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.05 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased four basis points to -0.55 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.27 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4 per cent to US$52.48 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,853.66 an ounce.