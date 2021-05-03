Volatility gripped financial markets, spurring a stock selloff amid a decline in some of the world’s largest technology companies.

All major groups in the S&P 500 retreated, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed major equity benchmarks. Megacaps Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. slid. CVS Health Corp. climbed after raising its full-year forecast as COVID-19 vaccines and testing helped boost first-quarter results and offset a weak cold and flu season.

A sharp drop in equity futures earlier Tuesday left traders scrambling for reasons to explain the move. The catalyst behind the decline was unclear, but investors speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher lockdown and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.

For several analysts, though, the reason could be simple: stocks are hovering near-all time highs and have struggled to gain much traction despite a blockbuster earnings season.

“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”

Data Tuesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened to a new record in March as the value of imports surged to a fresh high. Investors will also be watching the latest readings on factory orders and durable goods.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. ADP employment change is due Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic Club

Bank of England rate decision Thursday

The April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1 per cent as of 9:58 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.2030

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3856

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.08 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.80 per cent

Commodities