What Assets Will Gain Most From Stimulus?

U.S. stock futures dropped as rising Treasury yields brought renewed pressure to equities with lofty valuations.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5 per cent in early trading and S&P 500 futures were lower, tracking losses in Asia. Ten-year Treasury yields reached 1.6 per cent and the dollar strengthened against all its major peers. Tesla Inc. slid 3 per cent in premarket trading, while Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp also dropped.

Brent crude traded near US$70 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The missiles were intercepted and oil output appeared to be unaffected.

Nasdaq 100 is approaching a 10 per cent correction since February highs

“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”

Global markets have become preoccupied by the risks associated with rising Treasury yields and fears that government aid programs could overheat economic growth. President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion stimulus package is widely expected to pass through the House when lawmakers take up the bill on Tuesday.

There are also questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen about 8 per cent since early February.

Meanwhile, China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday on concerns about liquidity conditions and valuations in some of the recently favored stocks. The CSI 300 Index fell 3.5 per cent, piercing through its 100-day moving average and putting losses from its recent February 10 peak to 13 per cent.

In Europe, banks and travel shares lifted regional benchmarks. Germany’s DAX Index added 1.2 per cent after the government announced plans to speed up its vaccination campaign.

General Electric Co. gained 2.8 per cent in premarket trading. The company is nearing an agreement to combine its jet-leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV, said people familiar with the matter, in a potential deal that would join the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers.

Here are some key events to watch:

The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.

Japan GDP is due Tuesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday

The U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.

The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.6 per cent as of 11:44 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.4 per cent to 1,150.27.

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1878.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3836.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 108.56 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.59 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to -0.30 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was unchanged at US$66.28 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.5 per cent to US$1,691.86 an ounce.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen.