14h ago
Tech leads rally in futures after jobs shocker
Bloomberg News
This feels like the dot-com bubble; we're holding 50% cash, no FOMO: Billionaire Michael Lee-Chin
Technology companies led gains in U.S. stock futures after much weaker-than-estimated jobs data eased fears over a pickup in inflation. The dollar slumped, while Treasuries climbed.
The long-awaited employment report rattled markets around the globe Friday, with payrolls increasing only 266,000 in April -- largely trailing the projected 1 million hiring surge. S&P 500 contracts extended gains, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 soared. The greenback slid toward the lowest level since February, while Treasury 10-year yields briefly fell below 1.5 per cent.
“It’s a big surprise,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “It’s going to throw a big wrench in the works of the big rotation trade we’ve seen recently. The decline in U.S. 10-year yield is going to hurt the banks and help the techs. It should also cause some problems for commodities which have been rallying very strongly in expectations of higher inflation.”
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 8:56 a.m. New York time
- Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent
- The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2132
- The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3948
- The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 108.53 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.53 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.25 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.75 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8 per cent to US$64 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 1.4 per cent to US$1,841 an ounce
--With assistance from Emily Barrett, Joanna Ossinger and Yakob Peterseil.