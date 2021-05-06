This feels like the dot-com bubble; we're holding 50% cash, no FOMO: Billionaire Michael Lee-Chin

Technology companies led gains in U.S. stock futures after much weaker-than-estimated jobs data eased fears over a pickup in inflation. The dollar slumped, while Treasuries climbed.

The long-awaited employment report rattled markets around the globe Friday, with payrolls increasing only 266,000 in April -- largely trailing the projected 1 million hiring surge. S&P 500 contracts extended gains, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 soared. The greenback slid toward the lowest level since February, while Treasury 10-year yields briefly fell below 1.5 per cent.

“It’s a big surprise,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “It’s going to throw a big wrench in the works of the big rotation trade we’ve seen recently. The decline in U.S. 10-year yield is going to hurt the banks and help the techs. It should also cause some problems for commodities which have been rallying very strongly in expectations of higher inflation.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 8:56 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2132

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3948

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 108.53 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.53 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.25 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.75 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8 per cent to US$64 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1.4 per cent to US$1,841 an ounce

--With assistance from Emily Barrett, Joanna Ossinger and Yakob Peterseil.