It might be a good time to take some money away from the TSX: Strategist

Financial markets began the week with modest moves across assets as investors assessed the latest central bank commentary and developments in Ukraine.

Tech shares drove gains in American stocks, powered by Twitter Inc. The social media company surged as much as 31 per cent after Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk took a 9.2 per cent stake in the company. Starbucks Corp. declined after founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan. Meanwhile, U.S.-listed shares of Chinese stocks like Baidu Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. rose after China removed a key hurdle to allow the U.S. full access to audits.

“As the first quarter starts to grow distant in the rear view mirror, investors will focus on the early tranche of Q1 S&P 500 results this week ahead of the unofficial start of earnings season,” wrote John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer.

The second quarter kicked off slowly, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve meeting minutes Wednesday and the start of corporate earnings season next week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury gained and the dollar was stronger against peers. WTI crude oil rose above US$103 a barrel as traders weighed China’s Covid outbreak and moves to tap strategic reserves.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated before ending higher. Consumer-discretionary shares helped lead the gains, with Delivery Hero SE jumping after a profit forecast. Health stocks were also higher as Roche Holding AG climbed after U.S. regulators granted a priority review for its Covid-19 drug Roactemra.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to resume video talks on Monday, after the European Union condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns and President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin could face a war crimes trial. That’s dimming hopes of an imminent breakthrough in peace negotiations.

“We’re left hoping that talks continue to make progress toward a ceasefire and exit of Russian troops but if the process so far is anything to go by, that may not happen soon,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd. “While progress has been positive for risk assets so far, they remain vulnerable to setbacks in talks which continue to take place against the backdrop of ongoing attacks.”

The Treasury yield curve is flashing more warnings that economic growth will slow as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation stoked in part by commodities. The two-year U.S. yield has exceeded the 30-year for the first time since 2007, joining inversions on other parts of the curve. The Fed minutes later this week will shape views on the odds of a half percentage-point rate increase in May and provide key details on how the central bank will shrink its balance sheet.

“Global equity investors started 2022 with the primary concern being aggressive central banks. However, the brutal Russia/Ukraine war delivered the final punch that sent many global indexes near bear market territory,” Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors, said in a note. “Bond investors felt the pain of the end of the Fed’s easy monetary policy as the Fed raised rates for the first time since 2018. Equity investors were whipsawed with many indexes in contraction territory.”

Key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lael Brainard speaks, Tuesday

Federal Reserve minutes, Wednesday

China Caixin composite and services PMI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard, Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans speak at separate events, Thursday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.7 per cent to US$1.0970

The British pound was unchanged at US$1.3114

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 122.76 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.40 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.51 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.55 per cent

Commodities