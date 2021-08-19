Stocks climbed as dip buyers scooped up big technology companies, with Friday’s options expiration contributing to heightened market swings. Treasuries rose with the dollar.

The S&P 500 resumed gains, with giants Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. pacing a rally in tech shares. The Cboe Volatility Index was on track for its biggest weekly surge since January. An earlier equity slide was driven by anxiety over the withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus, the virus spread and global supply chains.

“Yesterday was a big move, and then this morning when saw the premarket down more significantly, I think it gave the buyers a reason to jump in,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “There’s still a lot of liquidity in the marketplace even if the Fed does starts tapering, there’s still going to be a lot of money in the market.”

Investors are bracing for a reduction of unprecedented liquidity as the developed world looks to mass vaccinations to keep the recovery on track. However, the persistent spread of delta variant and slowing China growth raise questions about whether the global economy can absorb the winding down of stimulus. Data Thursday suggested labor market conditions continued to improve.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 11:54 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1696

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.3677

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.73 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.23 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.49 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.54 per cent

Commodities