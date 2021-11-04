With the Federal Reserve decision out of the way, investors’ attention has turned back to corporate earnings and Friday’s jobs report.

The S&P 500 rose for a sixth straight day. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed after Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, gave a stronger-than-expected outlook, adding to signs that the industry crunch is easing. Moderna Inc. jolted the market with sales and earnings that missed analysts’ estimates as it lowered its forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales. Both Treasuries and the dollar advanced.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a start to a reduction in bond purchases Wednesday, but said officials can be patient on raising rates. Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell week to the lowest since March 2020. The data precede Friday’s monthly employment report, which is forecast to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 450,000 in October.

“There’s nothing that I heard yesterday from the Federal Reserve that would change our thinking,” Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager at Federated Hermes told Bloomberg TV and Radio’s Surveillance. “You still have an environment where it’s risk-on for the time being.”

The calm market reaction to the Fed’s taper announcement could well be the eye of a storm as traders refuse to back down from betting that central bankers are too complacent about the threat of out-of-control inflation. Demand strengthened for downside eurodollar hedges -- a signal investors are eager for protection against more aggressive bets on further rate hikes.

Some other corporate highlights:

Britain’s regulator became the first to approve Merck & Co.’s COVID-19 antiviral pill.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted strong results thanks to sales of its biggest-selling therapies and high demand for its COVID-fighting antibody cocktail.

Video-streaming platform Roku Inc.’s results missed expectations on key metrics.

Elsewhere, the pound weakened after the Bank of England defied market expectations by keeping interest rates on hold, putting concerns about slowing growth above predictions for a spike in inflation.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:46 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1565

The British pound fell 1.1 per cent to US$1.3541

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 113.84 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.55 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.21 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 0.99 per cent

Commodities