Stocks and bonds retreated Monday as investors focused on inflation and the impact of policy tightening by central banks.

Tech companies led losses in the S&P 500, while the Nasdaq 100 underperformed major benchmarks. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed through 2.75 per cent for the first time since March 2019 after the Federal Reserve last week signaled sharp rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction to curb price pressures. Oil resumed its decline as China’s largest coronavirus outbreak in two years heightens concerns about demand from the world’s biggest crude importer.

Market sentiment continues to be shaped by a hawkish Fed, commodity disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of an economic slowdown. China’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people, with the restrictions straining global supply chains. Investors are awaiting earnings reports this month to restore confidence in the outlook for equities.

“Inflation, monetary policy jitters, Shanghai shutdown, and Russian invasion of Ukraine hold markets hostage,” wrote John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer. “Markets remain prone to rotation and rebalancing for now as multiplicities of uncertain outcomes cause volatility and no shortage of pondering and projection.”

The credit derivatives market ruled Russian Railways JSC to be in default after missing an interest payment last month. Russia said it would halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a sovereign default.

Events to watch this week:

Earnings season kicks off, including reports from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Wells Fargo

U.S. CPI, Tuesday

OPEC monthly oil market report, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin due to speak, Tuesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, medium-term lending facilities, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

Bank of Korea policy decision, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent as of 12:50 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0883

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3030

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 125.51 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.77 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 0.82 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 1.85 per cent

Commodities