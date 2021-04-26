Tech leads stock retreat ahead of megacap earnings

U.S. equities slipped from all-time highs as technology shares faltered ahead a batch of earnings reports from industry heavyweights.

The S&P 500 fell for the first time in three sessions, with Tesla Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. among those contributing most to the decline. 3M Co. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after delivering its quarterly results. Treasury yields rose.

Tesla fell to a two-week low after its earnings report failed to impress investors. Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet are due to report after the close of trading on Tuesday. With much of the earnings optimism already factored into stocks trading near records, investors may be waiting for stronger beats to fan the next move higher.

Four out of five S&P 500 Index companies that have released results so far have either met or beaten expectations. On average, S&P 500 company shares have gained less than 0.1 per cent after their reports, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While equity investors have offered a sluggish response, it served to highlight traders’ lofty expectations rather than doubt over the outlook.

“I think we are seeing some stage fright for tech investors ahead of this afternoon’s big earnings show,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The tech surge in early April sets up a bit more execution risk heading into megacap earnings this week for the tech titans.”

Meanwhile, U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8 per cent in the first quarter. A Conference Board measure Tuesday showed consumer confidence reached the highest since February 2020 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and job market.

Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid as investors weighed the scope for further gains. HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S.

Copper led the Bloomberg Commodity Index higher, as the growth-sensitive metal extended a rally on the U.S. administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s COVID-19 surge.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meeting

Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress Wednesday

U.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 10:42 a.m. New York time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2084

The British pound was little changed at $1.3912

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 108.49 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7 per cent to US$62 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,782 an ounce

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Haslinda Amin and Emily Barrett.