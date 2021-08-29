Stocks hovered near record highs after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signaled Friday that pandemic-era policy support will be withdrawn cautiously and gradually.

Technology shares led gains in the S&P 500, while insurance, energy and utility companies underperformed as analysts assessed the damage from Tropical Storm Ida. Gasoline futures pared their rally, while oil fell. Chinese gaming stocks listed in the U.S. were under pressure after regulators in Beijing cut back the amount of time minors can play each week, with NetEase Inc. and Bilibili Inc. sinking. Stay-at home darling Zoom Video Communications Inc. is due to report results later Monday.

As the earnings season draws to a close, the S&P 500 is on track for its seventh straight monthly advance -- the longest winning streak since January 2018. Powell did just enough on Friday to preserve the view that his goals align with investors’: growth that is fast enough to boost hiring and corporate profits, but not inflation. Traders will be looking to Friday’s payrolls report for a guide as to whether there is any slowdown, with early estimates suggesting 750,000 new positions added in August.

“Earnings and accommodative monetary policy continue to support U.S. equities,” wrote Craig W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler & Co. “Rates remain historically low, and although we suspect higher rates are on the horizon, we do not forecast another taper tantrum rate of change.”

U.S. companies are seen as more likely to restore dividends to pre-pandemic levels than those based elsewhere, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research LLC.

He compared current dividend yields on iShares exchange-traded funds with 2019 yields. The gap for iShares’ Core S&P 500 ETF was 8 per cent, based on data he cited. ETFs tied to MSCI international-stock indexes had bigger spreads. The widest belonged to iShares’ MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at 60 per cent -- a gap that “rightly represents the reduced earnings power from Chinese companies,” Colas wrote.

The stock market may be getting “a little tired” after doubling from its pandemic lows, but it has more than enough fuel to continue, said veteran strategist Robert Doll.

A “still good” economy means that stocks will “generally go up,” Doll, chief investment officer at Crossmark Global Investments Inc., said in an interview on Bloomberg TV’s Surveillance on Monday. “A good economy means good earnings so the path of least resistance has been and likely will continue to be to the upside.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The U.S. plans to pull out almost all American troops from Afghanistan Tuesday

OPEC+ meeting on output Wednesday

Euro zone manufacturing PMI Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI Wednesday

U.S. jobs report Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:55 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1789

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3744

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 109.95 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.30 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.42 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.58 per cent

Commodities