Tech leads U.S. stock gains as Turkish lira sinks

Tech led U.S. equity gains and European shares steadied as a drop in Treasury yields provided a tailwind for stocks. Turkey’s markets tumbled after the central bank governor was ousted.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell from the highest levels in about 14 months, slipping below 1.70 per cent. The S&P 500 edged higher. The bond market remains in focus this week amid a slate of auctions and moves by the Federal Reserve to let a key bank capital exemption lapse.

In European markets, gains in tech were offset by declines in travel firms on the Stoxx 600 Index. Banks exposed to Turkey fell after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved to replace the country’s third central bank chief in less than two years, sparking a decline of more than 9 per cent in the lira. The dollar was little changed and oil fluctuated in the wake of its worst week since October.

Last week’s Treasury sell-off served as a stark reminder that investors remain concerned that a stronger economic recovery could fuel inflation, despite reassuring comments from policy makers. At the same time, traders are betting that growth will swell corporate profits as vaccines work to curb the global pandemic.

“The recent disorderly rise in bond yields is going to remain the most significant influence on equity markets in the near term,” Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, wrote to clients. Still, “stimulus, economic growth, and vaccination trends all remain bullish for stocks.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.

A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders to load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to cushion losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it plans further changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.1 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro strengthened 0.2 per cent to US$1.1927.

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3833.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 108.77 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.69 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.31 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.82 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$61.40 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.7 per cent to US$1,732.36 an ounce.