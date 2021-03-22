Tech leads U.S. stock gains; Treasury yields dip

Tech led U.S. equity gains as a dip in Treasury yields provided a tailwind for stocks. Turkey’s markets tumbled after the central bank governor was ousted.

The S&P 500 Index climbed, and the Nasdaq 100 added about 1.5 per cent, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell from the highest levels in about 14 months, slipping below 1.70 per cent. The bond market remains in focus this week amid a slate of auctions and moves by the Federal Reserve to let a key bank capital exemption lapse.

The dollar was little changed and oil fluctuated in the wake of its worst week since October.

Last week’s Treasury sell-off served as a stark reminder that investors remain concerned that a stronger economic recovery could fuel inflation, despite reassuring comments from policy makers. At the same time, traders are betting that growth will swell corporate profits as vaccines work to curb the global pandemic.

“The rise in long-term yields has kind of affected every move we’ve seen in equity markets, from the big selloff in the higher growth stuff to the rotation into the more economically sensitive sectors,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “Any time there is some rate stabilization, it’s kind of the spark for tech to capture a little bit of gains.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial on Friday that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.

In European markets Monday, gains in tech were offset by declines in travel firms on the Stoxx 600 Index. Banks exposed to Turkey fell after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved to replace the country’s third central bank chief in less than two years, sparking a decline of 9 per cent in the lira. Asian shares slipped.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.7 per cent as of 11:34 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1 per cent.

The euro strengthened 0.3 per cent to US$1.1934.

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3853.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 108.7 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.69 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.30 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.83 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$61.42 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.6 per cent to US$1,734.45 an ounce.