The Fed should raise rates in 2022 akin to the BoC to prevent overheating the U.S. labour market: Chief economist

Stocks rose in a volatile session ahead of Friday’s options expiration, which is forecast to be the second-biggest in recent history.

Tech shares drove equities higher as giant chipmaker Nvidia Corp. boosted its outlook. Macy’s Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. paced gains in retailers after signaling consumer demand remains robust. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed as Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of computer networking equipment, gave a lackluster projection. Equities fell earlier Thursday on concern that Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s vote on President Joe Biden’s economic package known as Build Back Better may not be a lock.

“Equities are likely to remain under pressure throughout the week into Friday’s options expiry, in line with what we’ve seen during most expiry weeks this year,” Russ Visch, BMO Capital Markets’ technical analyst, said in a note. “Following that, we expect the bias for equities should remain to the upside.”

The next six months could see the S&P 500 hitting 5,200 in an environment of reduced monetary stimulus and outperformance by cyclical companies, according to UBS Global Wealth Management. That would imply an 11 per cent rally from Wednesday’s close. 2022 is expected to be a year of two halves -- the first marked by high rates of economic growth and inflation and the second by lower growth and reduced price pressures, said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at the bank.

Some other corporate highlights:

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks slumped after e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s disappointing revenue outlook.

CVS Health Corp. rose after saying it will close 900 stores over the next three years and take a charge of as much as US$1.2 billion.

U.S. health insurers say they want more proof before paying for Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm, stalling sales of the costly new Alzheimer’s therapy that the company hailed as a breakthrough for patients.

U.S. mortgage rates climb back above 3 per cent in recent seesaw

Mortgage costs are on the rise once again. The average fixed rate on a 30-year mortgage has surged to 3.10 per cent, up from 2.98 per cent last week and the highest since Oct. 28, Freddie Mac said Thursday. Borrowing costs rose along with yields for 10-year Treasuries. Rates, which have been historically low for well over a year, have flip-flopped in recent weeks as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back its bond purchases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said they now expect the Fed to raise interest rates next September, becoming the latest on Wall Street to jettison a forecast for the central bank to stay on hold through 2022. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said last month they expect a Fed hike in July. Their counterparts at Morgan Stanley still see officials not shifting rates throughout next year.



Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 12:15 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1370

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3494

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.28 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.92 per cent

Commodities