U.S. equities fell as investors weighed risks to the outlook including inflation and a spike in COVID-19 cases in parts of the world.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index declined following Friday’s rebound. Discovery Inc. shares jumped on a deal with AT&T Inc. to merge media assets. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell and stocks in Asia were mixed, with shares in Taiwan dropping as the country raced to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The U.S. economy and stocks continue to show remarkable resilience in the face of challenges that are typical of an exit from a major crisis,” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, wrote to clients. “Near term, markets may find themselves with ‘no particular place to go’ until Q2 earnings season provides clarity on corporate results and guidance.”

The dollar was little changed while gold climbed to the highest in more than three months. Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token.

Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are also due to speak this week.

“Market volatility is to be expected in such uncertain times,” Joseph Amato, chief investment officer at Neuberger Berman, wrote in a note. “When it comes from fears about problematically high and sustained levels of inflation, however, we think it will present opportunities to add risk as reopening and a strong recovery broaden out.”

Here are some key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting Tuesday

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are among policy makers speaking this week

The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflation

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 9:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0 per cent, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 10

The euro was little changed at US$1.2147

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4108

The Japanese yen surged 0.2 per cent, more than any closing gain since May 7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.64 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to the highest in about two years

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.87 per cent

Commodities