(Bloomberg) -- An organization founded to combat anti-Asian discrimination is launching a new tool this week for people to make complaints about bias they’ve experienced at work — and help connect them with resources to take action, including attorneys.

Founded in 2021, the organization Stand With Asian Americans said it has already informally received hundreds of reports of discrimination through a Google form, emails and LinkedIn messages. The portal will offer a centralized space for Asian Americans to document incidents and complaints.

The group was formed by a handful of tech industry leaders, and about 20% of the reports it has received so far are from employees who experienced bias at technology companies. Asian Americans make up a large chunk of the tech workforce but many – women in particular – face persistent discrimination.

“We want Asian Americans to know they are not alone in facing and fighting discrimination,” said Justin Zhu, a co-founder and executive director. Last year, Zhu sued Iterable Inc., the startup that fired him as chief executive officer, and its board. Iterable and its investors had told Zhu he was fired for using LSD, an illegal drug that violated company policy. Zhu sued claiming that was “subterfuge,” and that the real reason was his East Asian background. Earlier this year, the case was ordered into arbitration.

Zhu said the group offers people who face workplace discrimination legal support, mental health resources and a sense of community by connecting them to others who faced similar experiences. For the last year, Stand with Asian Americans has also held monthly support group events.

“We have folks who have an understanding of workplace discrimination who will speak to each and every report that comes in,” Zhu said. With the app Blind, an anonymous workplace social network that verifies users are employed at an organization via their work email address, Stand with Asian Americans conducted a survey that found 64% of Asian American respondents felt they had experienced workplace discrimination due to their race. The survey, which canvassed more than 1,200 self-identifying Asian American users of the app this fall, also found that about one-third of respondents did not report the discrimination because they feared retaliation.

Zhu said it’s important for people to be able to speak freely about what they’ve experienced. “The survivors feel their suffering was not for naught,” Zhu said. “They’re able to share what they face to help others and be part of this bigger movement.”

