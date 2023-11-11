(Bloomberg) -- This week, US creditworthiness took another knock, the world’s largest bank met the world’s most prolific cyber extortion group, crypto soared and Hollywood found a way back to the studios. Here’s a roundup of weekend reading.

South Korea’s surprise decision last weekend to ban short selling isn’t deterring investors, who are snapping up the nation’s tech stocks.

Sam Bankman who? Crypto is back as traders bet on approval for ETFs.

Today is Singles Day, the world’s largest online shopping event and a test of how consumers feel as China slid back into deflation.

One headwind China’s leaders face in stoking domestic demand is the cohort of an estimated 22 million unemployed Gen Zs. What are they up to? Take the elevator down to the B1B2 economy.

Next week promises a pivotal meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the APEC summit in San Francisco, a city one Chinese social media site said is “full of homeless, poo and drugs.” Can the sunset city clean up its image?

Who is LockBit, the ransomware gang that hacked ICBC, and why did it target a Chinese bank?

Exciting news for people who like stealing cars: Rockstar Games has promised to release soon the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of its mind-bogglingly successful franchise. This is what we know so far.

The wars in Ukraine and Israel have made flying between Asia and Europe like threading a needle. Here’s how much extra time and money it will take not to fly through a war zone.

Kratom — a drink extracted from a plant native to Southeast Asia — is thriving in the US for its alcohol-free buzz and reputation as an energy booster, mood enhancer and pain reliever. But there’s a problem…

Have a singular weekend.

