(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg is hosting The Year Ahead Summit in New York, featuring top thinkers in technology, finance and health care, among other industries, for wide-ranging discussions on their vision of what 2020 has in store. Key speakers include Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook Inc.; Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Barack Obama; and Jim Coulter, co-CEO and founding partner of private equity giant TPG.

For the day’s agenda, see here. Here are the latest comments:

Tech’s Role in Unlocking Medical Treatment (7:30 a.m ET)

For drug companies, making a new treatment can take a decade or more. As a result, the year ahead -- the focus of the summit -- “can seem like a very short time,” Pfizer Inc. Chief Development Officer Rod MacKenzie said in opening remarks. “But we’re acutely aware that, for many people living with disease, a year can literally be a lifetime.”

Data and algorithms can improve patient care by incorporating considerations from their behavior and environment, like patients with respiratory issues getting a text alert about air quality issues, said Aimee Quirk, chief executive officer of innovationOchsner, a company focused on digital health, analytics and precision medicine out of Ochsner Health System in Louisiana.

InnovationOchsner has done this work in conditions like hypertension and diabetes for about five years and seen both better outcomes and reductions in cost, according to Quirk.

Technology can also make health care more accessible by allowing patients to get treated at home, said Jeff Burbank, chief technology officer of Fresenius Medical Care North America. Fresenius, for example, has been trying to prepare patients for hurricanes by making sure their equipment is ready and they have enough supply, he said.

There are limits to what tech can do to help. When it comes to artificial intelligence technology, “we’re a bit worried it’s overhyped,” said Bobby Green, chief medical officer of Roche Holding AG’s Flatiron Health and a practicing oncologist. “If you do artificial intelligence on a biased data-set, you’re just going to perpetuate disparities. So we worry about that.”

