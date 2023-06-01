A renewed rally in tech giants fueled a rebound in U.S. stocks as bond yields fell ahead of Friday’s jobs report amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its interest-rate hikes.

After a brief respite in the colossal advance of big tech fueled by the artificial-intelligence frenzy, the cohort is back in full force. Nvidia Corp. climbed about 5 per cent, leading gains in the Nasdaq 100. Aside from the obsession for anything AI-related that drove megacaps up 17 per cent in May, the group got a lift after weak factory data spurred a slide in Treasury rates.

“One can rightly ask how many more ‘Mays’ we can have, where U.S. big tech is almost the only place to find outsized positive equity returns anywhere in the world,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “The old Keynesian saying that goes, ‘markets can remain irrational longer than you can stay solvent’ feels especially relevant in the current investment environment.”

The S&P 500 rose about 1 per cent on Thursday, reclaiming its 4,200 mark. A contrarian indicator from Bank of America Corp. that compiles Wall Street strategists’ allocation recommendations is the closest it has been to notching a “buy” signal since 2017. The gauge currently yields an expected return of about 16 per cent for the US the equity benchmark over the next 12 months.

The tech rebound also pushed C3.ai Inc. off its session lows, with the AI software firm paring a plunge that topped 24 per cent by about half. Broadcom Inc.’s results after the closing bell are set to be the next indication on whether the industry’s rally has gotten ahead of itself after multiple analysts cited the potential for AI-fueled revenue growth.

‘EXTREMELY NIMBLE’

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, no matter how bullish investors might be about the potential for artificial intelligence, they should be prepared to weather corrections along the way.

“Investors will need to be quite careful, and extremely nimble, after these recent parabolic advances,” Maley said. “Sometimes, the deep corrections are long-lasting, like we saw after the dot-com bubble burst. Sometimes, they only last for a few weeks and are followed by new, very strong rallies that take the stocks even higher.”

Aside from the AI theme, traders also geared up for the monthly jobs report on Friday, with forecasters projecting a moderation in the pace of hiring that could potentially allow the Fed to pause its tightening policy in June.

Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said the U.S. central bank is close to the point where it can stop raising interest rates and turn to holding them steady in an effort to further bring down inflation.

Meantime, the U.S. Senate prepared Thursday to take up the debt-limit deal forged by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with some senators threatening to delay the measure as a default deadline nears.

In other corporate news, Salesforce Inc. fell after the software company gave a lackluster forecast for sales. Dollar General Corp. slumped after the discount retailer slashed its annual profit forecast. Nordstrom Inc. gained after the department-store chain’s quarterly revenue and profit came in slightly ahead of estimates.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent as of 1:10 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent

The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.0758

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to $1.2531

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 138.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5 per cent to $26,987.12

Ether rose 0.3 per cent to $1,871.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.61 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.25 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.12 per cent

Commodities