A rally in megacaps put U.S. stocks back in the green, tempering data suggesting that while the Federal Reserve still has a path to a soft landing, the risk of a recession this year is still very much alive.

After struggling for direction, the S&P 500 pushed toward its highest since early December. Wall Street also had to contend with a fresh batch of corporate results. Tesla Inc. led gains in the Nasdaq 100 as Elon Musk teased potential for the carmaker to produce 2 million vehicles this year. Meantime, International Business Machines Corp. tumbled as its cash flow disappointed traders.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a faster-than-forecast pace into the end of 2022, but there were signs of slowing underlying demand as the steepest Fed hikes in decades threaten growth. A separate report pointed to a resilient economy — rather than one on the verge of a slump — with weekly jobless claims unexpectedly falling.

“The Fed has a balancing act in here to try to get that soft landing,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “The data show that they’re doing a good job, but there’s more work to be done.”

A team led by Deutsche Bank AG’s Binky Chadha is maintaining its view that the S&P 500 can rise to 4,500 by the end of the first quarter, 12 per cent above Wednesday’s close, before sliding amid an economic contraction. The benchmark is headed for its best January since 2019.

“We view the rally as having further to go,” the strategists wrote. “While a number of leading indicators have fallen steeply, raising the alarm, there are several reasons for a continued pushing out of the timing of a potential recession.”

However, it appears many investors don’t have the appetite to chase that rebound.

Some 35 per cent of clients in a recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. survey said they plan to add to stock holdings in the coming weeks. That’s a hair away from a 33 per cent reading in late November that marked an all-time low.

Investors fretting about the prospects for global earnings growth may want to brace for a long slog this year, and stiff headwinds to equities as a result.

Analysts’ estimates for 2023 profits continue to fall, with major regions showing negative revision momentum, according to research from Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Gillian Wolff. In the U.S., for example, sell-side analysts have lowered projections by more than half since September, while the outlook for emerging markets has slumped even more.

Corporate Highlights:

American Airlines Group Inc. expects profit this year to exceed estimates following a slow start, as steady demand for air travel keeps an industry recovery going into 2023.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s operations meltdown last month will lead to a first-quarter loss as the fallout extends into 2023 from a fiasco that led to thousands of canceled flights and prompted a federal probe into its operations.

Lam Research Corp., one of the three biggest providers of chip-manufacturing equipment in the U.S., is cutting about 7 per cent of its workforce to reduce expenses in a declining market.

Mastercard Inc. warned revenue growth would slow even faster than expected this quarter, stoking fears that inflation has put a damper on consumer spending.

Comcast Corp. topped Wall Street profit estimates in the fourth quarter despite continuing to lose customers in its cable and broadband businesses.

Meantime, Thursday’s auction of seven-year Treasury notes is ensuring that January will be one of the best months ever for US government debt auctions. The high demand reflects investor wagers that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hikes as inflation comes down from its peak.

Traders also continued to keep an eye on the latest geopolitical developments.

The International Monetary Fund is exploring a multiyear aid package for Ukraine worth as much as US$16 billion to help cover the country’s needs and provide a catalyst for more international funding while Kyiv tries to repel Russian forces, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elsewhere, U.S. natural gas futures extended losses below US$3 amid mild winter weather that helped spark the worst selloff among the country’s commodities.

Key events:

American Express, Charter Communications, Chevron, HCA Healthcare to report results Friday

U.S. personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 2:14 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0886

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2404

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 130.18 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.4 per cent to US$23,026.76

Ether fell 1.2 per cent to US$1,599.46

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.22 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.32 per cent

Commodities