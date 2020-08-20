(Bloomberg) -- It’s been as reliable a trade as any since the stock market bottomed in March: Whenever economic data shows signs of slowing, pile into companies that benefit from a delay in the return to normal.

It was on display again Thursday, when the likes of Zoom Video Communications Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and Netflix Inc. left the broader market behind after an unexpected jump in weekly jobless claims. Stalwarts Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. also rallied. Energy companies led declines in the S&P 500, falling more than 1%. Ulta Beauty Inc., the cosmetics retailer, slumped with Carnival Corp. At the index level, the Nasdaq 100 rallied as much as 1% while the S&P 500 was little changed.

“When you’ve had -- whether it’s jobless claims or other events that have disappointed the market -- we’ve seen a continuation of prior leadership which has been more tech-centric,” said Josh Jamner, investment analyst at ClearBridge Investments. “This is a good example that it’s not going to be a smooth recovery.”

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week to more than 1.1 million, surprising many and sparking another rotation into sectors of the market seemingly impervious to the pandemic. It’s a pattern that’s been prevalent all summer, where each new data point showing a waning economic rehabilitation has nudged traders away from recovery plays and back toward the mighty tech behemoths.

The jobless data suggested a stumble for the labor market and reinforced bets that while the worst may be over, the recovery could be arduous and drawn-out. Many companies hit hardest by the pandemic declined, with an index tracking airlines at one point falling more than 2%. The Russell 2000 gauge of small firms also fell, while gold, a safe-haven trade, advanced.

Meanwhile, in the tech space, many firms are benefiting from a prolonged downturn -- and continue to gather strength the longer it goes on. Apple this week made history when it surpassed a $2 trillion market value.

Read more: Nasdaq Valuations Say You’ll Be Stuck at Home for a Long Time

The Nasdaq 100 has hit a new high more than a dozen times since June and is up 30% this year. And ETF investors have added $2.8 billion to tech products so far in August, the most of any sector-focused funds. Invesco’s QQQ, which counts Apple and Amazon.com as its top holdings, received more than $2 billion of that inflow.

“Any time you go to risk off, you should expect the stay-at-home and the stocks that have won will continue to win,” said Mark Stoeckle, senior portfolio manager at Adams Funds. “You will see the winners continue to win when risk is taken off.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.