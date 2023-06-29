The blowout rally in tech megacaps gained further traction, with the Nasdaq 100 poised to notch a record first-half of a year and Apple Inc. hitting the US$3 trillion milestone.

Traders decided to look at the glass half full after data showed signs inflation is moderating, even if that comes at the expense of economic growth. As the market continued to climb a wall of worry, major equity benchmarks gained, with tech consolidating this year’s leadership amid the stratospheric ascent of artificial intelligence.

“I still do like big tech,” Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James, told Bloomberg Television. “I do believe in technology continuing to reinvent itself — obviously with the latest addition being AI. That’ll continue to drive earnings.”

Nearly $5 trillion has been added to the value of companies in the Nasdaq 100 since the start of the year, with the gauge up almost 40 per cent. The breathtaking rally in tech — the most-influential group in the S&P 500 — helped push the index up 16 per cent in 2023. Gains were even more pronounced when narrowed down to the megacap space, which has soared almost 75 per cent in the span.

The Nasdaq 100 rose about 2 per cent Friday, heading toward its highest level since March 2022. Nvidia Corp., whose shares have roughly tripled this year amid the AI frenzy, was up 3.5 per cent. Tesla Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Apple climbed over 1.5 per cent.

If history is any guide, the Nasdaq 100’s strength this year augurs well for the rest of 2023.

Years that start with rallies in the index of at least 10 per cent average returns of about 14 per cent over the second half of the year, though that shrinks to an 8.3 per cent gain when the first-half gain tops 20 per cent, according to an analysis of data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also helping tech on Friday was the fact that action in the bond market was subdued. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed around 3.85 per cent. The dollar dropped, extending this year’s losses.

Key measures of U.S. inflation cooled in May and consumer spending stagnated, suggesting the economy’s main engine is starting to lose some momentum. The personal consumption expenditures price index, one of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauges, rose 0.1 per cent. From a year ago, the measure stepped down to 3.8 per cent, the smallest annual advance in more than two years.

“Rate hike odds for July are still at 80 per cent, so nothing here has really changed,” said Peter Boockvar, writer of the Boock Report. The Fed will “have to use some impressive reasoning at the end of July in rationalizing another hike even though the pace of inflation last seen will be slower than the previous print when they paused.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent as of 10:43 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to $1.0919

The British pound rose 0.8 per cent to $1.2719

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 144.39 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1 per cent to $30,075.94

Ether was little changed at $1,848.23

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.83 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.41 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.40 per cent

Commodities