The worst selloff in American technology shares since 2020 showed signs of easing in late trading after Amazon.com Inc. and Snap Inc. soared on quarterly results.

Amazon spiked higher by 15 per cent, while Snap added 40 per cent, lifting the biggest exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 by 2 per cent as of 4:24 p.m. in New York.

The tech-heavy index plunged 4.2 per cent in the cash session while the S&P 500 fell 2.4 per cent as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. suffered a historic rout that wiped more than US$250 billion from its value.

The index declines came as investors also digested concerns about persistently high inflation from the European Central Bank with hawkish comments from Christine Lagarde. The euro spiked higher along with European bond yields. U.S. Treasuries followed the euro zone lower and the dollar fell.

“We got hit with a one-two punch today with the big drop in Facebook and the surprising news that the ECB has become more hawkish,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “The stock market had rallied in the afternoon each of the last four days, so traders were hoping that could bail us out again. When the rally didn’t materialize, traders lost a lot of confidence.”

Weak numbers from U.S. tech giants including Spotify Technology SA jolted investors who had bet a strong earnings season would keep equities attractive and counter some of their lingering worries including tighter monetary policy. Markets have swung sharply and stocks are nursing losses this year as officials pare stimulus to curb inflation.

In Europe, the Bank of England hiked its key rate and signaled it would start running down bond holdings. Meanwhile, the ECB held its interest rates and said net buying under its emergency support program will end in March.

Lagarde said inflation would remain elevated for longer but the bank was getting “much closer” to its inflation target. Germany’s two-year yield rose to a 2015 high. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell below its 100-day moving average.

“As markets focus closely on large, developed-market monetary policy stances -- and investor sentiment around the globe shifts -- economic activity data releases will be key,” said Marilyn Watson, head of global fundamental fixed income strategy at BlackRock.

Growth in the U.S. services sector pulled back in January to the slowest pace in nearly a year. Meanwhile, U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week to 238,000 ahead of data on payrolls Friday.

“Tomorrow’s jobs report is a reminder that expectations for Fed policy are the key influence on this market right now, and if economic data, especially inflation data, comes in ‘too hot’ then that will rekindle hawkish Fed concerns like in January, and we would expect at least a partial return of the January volatility,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. “Bottom line, Fed policy still very much matters to this market.”



Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.4 per cent as of 4:01 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 4.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 1.1 per cent to US$1.1431

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3595

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 114.94 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.83 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 0.14 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 1.37 per cent

Commodities