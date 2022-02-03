U.S. stocks tumbled at the open after disappointing results from Meta Platforms Inc. wiped more than US$200 billion from its market value. The euro spiked higher with European bond yields after the region’s central bank signaled concern over persistently high inflation.

Comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that were perceived to be hawkish prompted investors to bring forward bets on ECB interest-rate hikes, with the amount of tightening priced for this year lifted to around 40 basis points from 25 before the latest decision.

Treasuries followed the euro zone lower and the dollar fell. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.3 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index shed 2.3 per cent, halting the indexes’ biggest consecutive gains since 2020.

Weak numbers from Facebook owner Meta to Spotify Technology SA jolted investors who had bet a strong earnings season would keep equities attractive and counter some of their lingering worries including Federal Reserve tightening and stubborn inflation. That’s stalled the biggest four-day gains in MSCI Inc.’s gauge of world stocks and refueled traders’ switch into less expensive value stocks.

“What people care about is earnings and inflation,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “Disappointing Facebook results, and a plunge in Meta shares in the afterhours trading calls for a red session in the U.S.”

In Europe, the Bank of England hiked its key rate and signaled it would start running down bond holdings. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank held its interest rates and said net buying under its emergency support program will end in March. Lagarde said inflation would remain elevated for longer but the bank was getting “much closer” to its target in inflation. Germany’s two-year yield rose to a 2015 high. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell below its 100-day moving average.

Poorly received earnings reports from Meta and other tech giants are a challenge for dip buyers hoping that corporate performance will ease worries about central bank interest-rate hikes. Markets have swung sharply and stocks are nursing losses this year as officials pare stimulus to curb inflation. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report after the close of U.S trading.

“Volatility is here to stay,” Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, said on Bloomberg Television. “Our outlook for 2022 was that we’d see more spikes in volatility. With that choppiness, with that unpredictability, investors are going to express that by compressing multiples.”

Oil fell from a seven-year high as traders waited to see whether OPEC+ can deliver on its latest promised increase in supply.

Elsewhere, data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week to 238,000. That follows recent ADP figures that showed employment at U.S. firms shrank in January by the most since the early days of the pandemic. U.S. payrolls are due Friday.

What to watch this week:

Earnings are due from Amazon, Ford Motor

Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Thursday

U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday

Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent as of 9:42 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.9 per cent to US$1.1409

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3618

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 114.79 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.84 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 0.13 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 1.37 per cent

Commodities