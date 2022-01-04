Global growth will be less robust in 2022 and will weigh on the performance of global equity markets: Dennis Mitchell

A rout in tech shares dragged U.S. stocks from all-time highs on worries higher interest rates will devalue their profits. Treasuries fell and the yen dropped to the lowest since 2017.

The S&P 500 fell as data showed mixed signs on U.S. inflation ahead of three expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year. Prices paid by manufacturers in December came in sharply lower than expected, adding to signs inflationary pressure may have peaked in some areas. However, data showing a record U.S. job quit rate has added to concerns over wage inflation.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9 per cent with Zoom Video Communications Inc. losing 5.1 per cent and Tesla Inc. shedding 4.7 per cent. Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF plunged 6.1 per cent and a fund tracking newly public companies dropped 5.8 per cent.

The losses came as a rout in U.S. bonds continued Tuesday with the 10-year Treasury yield up four basis points to 1.67 per cent after surging 12 basis points on Monday.

“The 10-year Treasury yield is on fire and that could be weighing on sentiment for growth stocks, especially expensive ones, such as tech and semis,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, added the slide seemed like a delayed response to the rise in long-term interest rates.

“Yesterday’s big bounce in the 10-year yield did not seem to have a definitive catalyst, so some investors thought it might not hold,” he said. “Since the rise is holding today, even extending, stock investors are finally reacting to it.”

Markets anticipate an uptick in volatility as they navigate through the omicron variant, supply-chain disruptions and more central banks winding back pandemic stimulus. More than one million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, a new global daily record.

“With bond yields moving higher the market is adjusting tech lower,” Luke Hickmore, investment director at Standard Life Investments said. “Tech is suffering from the long duration nature of these assets -- i.e. it is generally a long time until the current valuation is supported by earnings in a normal multiple.”

Traders expect tightening from the Fed to boost yields and reset equity valuations. Meanwhile, this week’s U.S. December payroll data and minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month may throw more light on the pace of such a shift.

Bitcoin rose to about US$46,200. Gold climbed. The dollar was little changed. And crude oil in New York gained after OPEC+ agreed to revive more oil supplies.



Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 2:22 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1287

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3530

The Japanese yen fell 0.7 per cent to 116.11 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.67 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 1.08 per cent

Commodities