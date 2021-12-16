The rout in some of the world’s biggest technology companies deepened, weighing on the broader equity market.

The S&P 500 fell after earlier climbing on bets that central banks can move toward tighter policies to fight inflation without derailing economic growth. The Nasdaq 100 slid, led by losses in giants like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. Commodity, financial and industrial shares rose. European equities jumped as the region’s policy makers unveiled a gradual pullback of pandemic stimulus. The pound gained as the Bank of England raised rates for the first time in three years.

Central banks are weighing measures to fight price pressures while balancing risks to growth amid coronavirus challenges. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde unveiled forecasts showing a strong economic rebound along with an outlook for faster inflation. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will accelerate the pace at which it tapers bond purchases, and projected rate hikes through 2024.

Comments:

“While we expect increased stock market volatility as the Federal Reserve embarks on normalizing policy, equity markets should end the year higher as the economy still remains strong, which should lead to continued earnings growth,” said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners.

“I do think that central banks are being reactive, which is good. If inflation does start to moderate as these major central banks are still expecting, we may actually expect some turn in the policy direction in the later part of next year,” said Janet Mui, investment director at Brewin Dolphin.

“With the Fed decision out of the way, there aren’t any more macro events on the calendar that can deny markets a Santa rally. It wasn’t that the Fed wasn’t hawkish, it’s just that the Fed wasn’t hawkish enough to cause investors to sell now,” said Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.

Corporate highlights:

Delta Air Lines Inc. projected it will report a profit this quarter, citing strong demand for travel and a decline in jet-fuel prices.

Adobe Inc. forecast revenue for the first fiscal quarter and full year 2022 that fell short of analysts estimates.

Reddit Inc., the social-media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy, said it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.

U.S. housing starts strengthened in November to the fastest pace in eight months, suggesting builders are making a bit more headway on backlogs against a backdrop of lingering supply and labor constraints. Applications for state unemployment benefits rose last week -- but remained near the lowest levels of the pandemic as the labor market recovery continues.

Here are some key events this week:

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Friday.

S&P Dow Jones Indices quarterly rebalance effective after markets close, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 11:36 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1311

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3322

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 113.70 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.43 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.35 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.76 per cent

Commodities