Nasdaq 100 futures climbed alongside European technology shares on Monday as a drop in Treasury yields boosted pricier parts of the stock market. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the country’s central bank governor was ousted.

The Stoxx 600 Index fluctuated, as gains in tech were offset by declines in travel firms. Banks exposed to Turkey fell after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved to replace the country’s third central bank chief in less than two years, sparking a decline of almost 15 per cent in the lira. The dollar was little changed and oil fluctuated in the wake of its worst week since October.

The bond market remains in focus this week, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield falling back to 1.68 per cent from the highest levels in about 14 months following soothing comments from Federal Reserve officials. A slate of auctions this week and moves by the Fed to let a key bank capital exemption lapse could stoke further volatility.

Last week’s Treasury selloff served as a stark reminder that investors remain concerned that a stronger economic recovery could lead to inflation. Despite reassuring comments from policymakers, some suspect price pressures could force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy sooner than current guidance suggests.

“Clearly, the market is skeptical that the Fed will be able to keep interest rates at current levels for the next three years,” Diana Mousina, senior economist in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said in a note. “We think that nominal bond yields can still shoot higher in the short-term towards 2 per cent and above on inflation concerns. Markets are likely to worry that this move is permanent, rather than temporary.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.

A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to cushion losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it plans further changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.

These are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Powell is due Monday at the BIS Innovation Summit. The ECB’s Christine Lagarde, BOE’s Andrew Bailey and chiefs of Sweden, Canada, Mexico and Brazil all follow.

Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

On Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data arrives.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1 per cent as of 6:26 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.191.

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3858.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.509 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 108.66 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.68 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 0.14 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.32 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to 0.821 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to 0.083 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.6 per cent to US$61.78 a barrel.

Brent crude climbed 0.3 per cent to US$64.73 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.7 per cent to US$1,733.07 an ounce.

--With assistance from Katie Greifeld and Vildana Hajric.