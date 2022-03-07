(Bloomberg) -- While technology stocks have gotten a lot cheaper as investors price in higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve, it could be months before the group starts to meaningfully outperform the broader market.

That’s the warning from BCA Research, which found that in Fed tightening cycles going back to 1996, the median monthly outperformance of tech relative to the S&P 500 Index was highest in the sixth month following the first rate hike.

Economists expect Fed policymakers to begin raising interest rates at the conclusion of their next meeting on March 16. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also weighing on sentiment and the economy, a rally may still be a ways off.

“Historically it takes four to six months after the Fed raises interest rates before you see a sustainable rally,” said Irene Tunkel, BCA’s chief U.S. equity strategist. “I don’t think the tech sector will see sustainable outperformance until this summer when there’s a little bit less uncertainty.”

Tech stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen 14% this year, versus a 9.2% decline for the broader index. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fared even worse, sinking 15%, leaving its valuation hovering around the cheapest in almost two years.

Others on Wall Street are already getting more bullish on tech. Last week, Citigroup Inc. raised its rating on the group to overweight, citing recent resiliency.

Wells Fargo & Co. strategists led by Christopher Harvey said Friday that the consequences of the war in Ukraine will make it more difficult for the Fed to tame inflation and they increase the risk of so-called stagflation, which could help put growth stocks back in favor.

Tech Chart of the Day

The underperformance of small-cap technology companies just keeps getting worse. The Russell 2000 Technology Index has fallen more than 10% in the past year, while measures of larger companies are higher. The next big challenge for the sector: the Fed decision March 16.

Top Tech Stories

Samsung Electronics Co. suffered a cybersecurity breach that exposed internal company data, including source code for the operation of its Galaxy smartphones. Measures to prevent further breaches have been put in place and customers’ personal data wasn’t affected, the company said

Toshiba Corp. said supply challenges for electronic components are unlikely to abate for another year as chronic shortages remain, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a key supplier of chipmaking materials, may also have an impact

TikTok says it’s suspending livestreaming in Russia amid the country’s new “fake news” law that’s aimed at silencing dissent and limiting information about its invasion of Ukraine

China sought to reassure investors that venture capital still has a role to play in the technology sector after a year-long crackdown hammered the shares of its biggest companies. “We will promote the development of venture capital,” Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks Saturday at the opening of the National People’s Congress.

Tata Consultancy Services plans to overhaul its organizational structure with specialized groups targeted to help startups as well as large global firms as Asia’s largest software outsourcing provider gears up to double its revenues to $50 billion before 2030, according to people familiar.

