(Bloomberg) -- Add this to the growing number of mixed economic signals on Wall Street: Rallying big-tech stocks are breaking their historic link with long-dated bonds -- a potentially unsustainable divergence.

An exchange-traded fund that tracks megacap companies is outperforming a benchmark ETF that follows long-duration Treasuries in the two weeks since the Federal Reserve began its first tightening cycle since 2018.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) -- which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index -- has risen 7.9% since March 16 while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has fallen nearly 1%.

That bucks the trend in recent years, where the two ETFs broadly moved in lockstep. In one view, the schism reflects growing conviction that growth stocks offer a hedge against inflation still near four-decade highs, especially given their reputation for posting profits irrespective of the twists and turns of the business cycle.

Higher yields tend to reduce the present value of future earnings streams, other things being equal -- something that can hurt technology companies in particular because of their promise of earnings expansion years into the future.

Yet despite a breakout in yields across the Treasury curve, the love affair with megacap companies endures. Another way of thinking about it: The economic uncertainty flashed by the bond market is spurring investors to jump on these reliable profit machines, thanks to the strong user base enjoyed by the Faang cohort and the like.

“There are barriers to exit for customers, there are barriers to entry for competitors, there are recurring revenues which are very dependable in a very uncertain world,” according to Lawrence Creatura, managing partner at hedge fund PRSPCTV Capital.

Whether all this can last is the big question. To Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., the gaping QQQ-TLT performance gap reflects the discrepancy between how bonds and stocks are reacting to the ever-more hawkish posture from the Federal Reserve.

He’s betting QQQ prices will cool in the second quarter as stubborn inflationary pressures undercut corporate earnings.

“History tells us that when there is a divergence that develops, it’s the bond market that usually gets it right, and the stock market that doesn’t,” he said.

In Wednesday trading, QQQ closed with a 1.1% drop while TLT rose 0.8%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.