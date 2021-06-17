Technology shares rose as investors rotated back to growth oriented stocks amid nervousness about an acceleration in future U.S. interest-rate increases.

The benchmark S&P 500 Index fluctuated between gains and losses, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 1 per cent, with Apple and Nvidia leading the gains. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a fifth day, the longest winning streak since March 2020. Yields on longer maturity Treasuries retreated after spiking Wednesday.|

“Money is just rotating from cyclicals and other reopening plays, it’s all about growth now,” said Haris Khurshid, portfolio manager at Fate Capital Management. “We’re seeing money being put back into growth-at-a-reasonable-price related names.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the risks of inflation and said Wednesday that policymakers had begun a discussion about scaling back bond purchases. Policy makers’ dot plot showed they anticipate two rate increases by the end of 2023, a faster-than-expected pace of tightening. This marked a turning point in the Fed’s communication to global markets, which had so far been ultra-dovish.

While Powell downplayed the risk of any immediate rate increase, some investors interpreted his comments as preparing markets for a hawkish tilt and an eventual tapering. His remarks followed the Fed’s latest projections, which included upward revisions to its outlook for inflation and interest rates.

“2023 is a long way off and I think we’ve already started to see markets stabilize,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “This economic environment is still an excellent environment for companies.”

Elsewhere, CureVac NV plunged 43 per cent in German trading after a study found that its COVID-19 vaccine fell short of targets. The findings, though preliminary, throw the future of the vaccine into question as wealthy nations around the world move swiftly to inoculate their populations with shots already available.

Copper fell in London to the lowest in two months. The rally in metals has stalled in recent weeks and copper has retreated from last month’s record as concerns about cost pressures spurred expectations stimulus that had been supporting the global recovery would be scaled back. Copper producer Freeport-McMoran and Newmont slumped.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 19 as of 11:58 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2 per cent to a record high

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent, more than any closing loss since May 12

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent, more than any closing loss since June 3

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent, more than any closing loss since May 19

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6 per cent, climbing for the fifth straight day, the longest winning streak since March 23, 2020

The euro fell 0.7 per cent to the lowest since April 9

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.3912

The Japanese yen surged 0.4 per cent, more than any closing gain since June 4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points, more than any closing loss since Feb. 26

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points, more than any closing gain since March 3

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points, more than any closing gain since June 3

Commodities