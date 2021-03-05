(Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index is wrapping up a third straight week of declines that has shaved off $1.6 trillion in market value from high-flying technology stocks amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark saw some relief in early Friday trading in New York, but it’s still on track for a 3.2% drop in the week, which would mark the longest streak of declines since September. The index edged 0.2% higher at 9:45 a.m.

Companies including software company Okta Inc. and DocuSign Inc. were among top falling stocks, accumulating over 20% in declines in the past three weeks, while other non-tech components of the Nasdaq 100, such as Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. also declined.

A spipke in U.S. Treasury yields and the prospect of higher inflation has unsettled the stock market and helped trigger a sell off in the index, which advanced nearly 50% in 2020.

Read more: Treasury Yields Jolted to Fresh One-Year High by Stronger Jobs

For Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, while growth prospects for tech stocks remain largely unchanged, a reckoning was long in the making.

“Tech has basically been the leading sector for a decade,” he said. “Without a doubt the sector looks inflated, and it had the most room to give up, especially now that people are concerned about inflation.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.