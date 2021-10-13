Expect beats in Q3 but stocks may suffer from profit taking: Path Trading Partners’ Iaccino

Technology shares climbed amid lower Treasury yields after data showing inflation is running hot lifted companies seen as better equipped to pass on higher costs to consumers without harming their businesses.

Traders also assessed minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, with officials broadly agreeing they should start reducing pandemic stimulus in mid-November or mid-December. They also saw inflation lasting longer, while still being transitory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks. Ten-year yields traded below 1.6 per cent, while the two-year rate -- which is more sensitive to policy moves -- rose.

Prices paid by U.S. consumers climbed in September by more than forecast, underscoring inflationary pressures. Unprecedented shipping challenges, materials shortages, high commodities prices and rising wages have driven up costs for producers. Many have passed a portion of those costs to consumers -- leading to more persistent inflation.

“Wednesday’s still elevated consumer-price index marks about six-months worth of hot inflation data -- suggesting that inflation is not as transitory as many investors previously expected,” said Nancy Davis, founder of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm Quadratic Capital Management. “The overall inflation story is being driven by supply-chain disruptions and a swift rise in prices, due to the labor shortage.”

Some corporate highlights:

Delta Air Lines Inc. led losses in U.S. carriers after saying rising jet-fuel prices is a threat to profits.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dealmakers posted their best quarter yet, riding what’s on track to be a record year for mergers and acquisitions. Still, shares fell as consumer and commercial loan growth remained challenged.

American Express Co. and other credit-card issuers tumbled as JPMorgan attributed weakness in its card business to rising costs on marketing and promotions, sparking concern over heightened competition.

Here are a few events to watch this week:

Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. report earnings on Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI on Thursday

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reports earnings on Friday

U.S. business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 2:48 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1585

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3635

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 113.44 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.55 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.13 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.09 per cent

Commodities