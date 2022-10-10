Tech Stocks Slip to the Gloomiest They’ve Been in a Generation

(Bloomberg) -- Tech mega-caps were among top S&P 500 decliners by value in Monday morning trading, pressured by higher rates and earnings anxiety. Chips stocks sank, with AMD extending losses after its dire demand forecast, and with fresh eyes on US restrictions on China’s access to American tech.

The S&P 500 tech sector is now lagging the broader index on a year-to-date basis by the most since 2002:

(h/t Liz Ann Sonders)

The S&P 500 is poised to decline during this earnings season, according to almost two thirds of respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse survey; read more here.

NOTE: Felice Maranz writes for Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog. The observations she makes are her own and not intended as investment advice. For more markets commentary, see the MLIV blog

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.