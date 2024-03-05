(Bloomberg) -- British tech tycoon Mike Lynch has settled a data protection lawsuit against the country’s white-collar crime cops.

Lynch sued the Serious Fraud Office last month under data protection laws, requesting access to his personal data that was submitted to the Serious Fraud Office as well as information about how they used it.

Both parties have settled lawsuit on confidential terms, according to a spokesperson for Lynch. A trial over the matter was set to start Thursday.

The SFO investigated Lynch between 2013-2015 over allegations that he fraudulently boosted the value of his firm, Autonomy Corp., before selling it to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The agency dropped the case leaving it to US prosecutors, where Lynch was extradited last year and is currently awaiting criminal trial.

Once one of Britain’s most prominent tech businessmen, as well as former adviser to a prime minister and investor in other UK-listed firms such as Darktrace Plc., Lynch had been planning to use the data for his defense in the US trial scheduled for later this year.

The SFO didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

