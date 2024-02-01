(Bloomberg) -- UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch has sued Britain’s white-collar crime cops under data protection laws at a London court as he awaits a long-awaited criminal trial in the US.

Lynch, who was extradited to the US last year to face a criminal fraud trial for the sale of his Autonomy Corp. to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., filed the claim on Wednesday at London’s High Court. The claim involves a request for data submitted to the Serious Fraud Office and their subsequent response to it. In the UK individuals can sue over the misuse or breach of their personal data. Details of the case are yet to be made public.

Lynch was extradited to the US after he was accused of dressing-up his software company Autonomy for sale, which “induced” HP to acquire the firm for $11 billion. A year after the sale, the Silicon Valley hardware giant wrote down the value of the deal by $8.8 billion.

The SFO investigated Lynch over the allegations between 2013 and 2015, but dropped the case saying there was not enough evidence for a conviction and left it to US authorities. Lynch was once one of the country’s most prominent tech businessmen, a former adviser to a prime minister and a big investor in other UK-listed firms such as Darktrace Plc.

The SFO said it will respond to the claim in due course. Lynch’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Corrects day of filing in the second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.