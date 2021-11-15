Technology companies weighed on the broader equity market amid a jump in Treasury yields. The dollar fluctuated.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell and the S&P 500 was little changed as Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk raised the idea of selling more of his shares in online sparring with Senator Bernie Sanders. Boeing Co. climbed as the company signaled optimism that it will soon be logging Chinese orders and deliveries of its 737 Max plane. Treasuries slumped as stronger-than-expected New York manufacturing data combined with an influx of corporate-debt supply drove up long-end yields.

After a year dominated by relentless equity gains and a selloff in bonds, strategists have begun marketing their calls for 2022 with the threat of inflation looming large in investors minds. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson expects the S&P 500 to slide to 4,400 over the next 12 months, implying a 6 per cent decline from Friday’s close. While profits are projected to extend their expansion, he warns that a growth slowdown and withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus will likely pressure equity valuations.

Global dividends just logged their best-ever third quarter, setting them on course to exceed their pre-pandemic peak by the end of 2021, according to Janus Henderson Investors. Pointing to improved balance sheets and optimism about the future, the money manager raised its estimate for total payouts to US$1.46 trillion this year, a faster rebound to an all-time high than forecast in its last report.

This week’s focus will be on the consumer strength, with Tuesday’s retail sales poised to show an acceleration and industry giants such as Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. announcing their quarterly results. Robust spending on merchandise should continue to put pressure on global supply-chains, which are already straining to keep up.

Elsewhere, oil fell as U.S. President Joe Biden faced more calls from members of his own party to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to curb surging gasoline prices.

Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have plenty to discuss during their first virtual summit -- from sanctions to Taiwan -- even as expectations for a breakthrough on major issues are low. A Biden administration official said the U.S. expects the virtual summit at 7:45 p.m. on Monday night in Washington to last several hours, a time frame that includes translation for both leaders in their third conversation this year.



What to watch this week:

Fed Presidents Thomas Barkin, Esther George, Raphael Bostic, Patrick Harker speak at various events. Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe delivers a speech. Tuesday

RBA minutes of November meeting. Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are poised to show an acceleration in October as consumer demand remains resilient. Tuesday

Euro zone CPI. Wednesday

U.S. housing starts. Wednesday

Conference Board U.S. leading index, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Fed’s Richard Clarida and Mary Daly speak at Asia Economic Policy Conference. Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:14 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1410

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3435

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.97 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.62 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.96 per cent

Commodities