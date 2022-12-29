U.S. stocks fluctuated on Wednesday as investors assessed the economic implications of the omicron coronavirus outbreak. Treasury yields rose.

Declines in big-tech shares, including Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc., countered gains in drugmakers and consumer stocks, leaving the S&P 500 little changed in thin trading. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.4 per cent, underperforming major benchmarks. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed to 1.54 per cent, testing a key level, while the dollar dropped.

Omicron fears are easing on growing evidence that the fast-spreading strain leads to milder symptoms, even as worldwide COVID-19 cases rose above 1 million for a second straight day. Coronavirus developments along with Federal Reserve policy tightening and China’s outlook rank among the key risks for 2022.

“We just might get a relatively calm last week of the year after all,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. wrote. “That said, thin markets can change on a dime, so investors will want to stay nimble over the next three days.”

The 10-year Treasury yield rose as much as 4.5 basis points to 1.548 per cent, testing the 50-day moving average that has contained it since Nov. 29. The dollar fell against all of its Group of 10 peers except the yen. Bitcoin stayed below US$48,000 after a tumble that hinted at diminished ardor for the most speculative assets.

“We’re sober about potential headwinds that still could be coming, even the rest of this year, but early in 2022 -- the Fed is going to be raising rates, that will change things for the markets,” Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are also hopeful because as you look at a lot of the economic data, it remains strong.”



What to watch this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:33 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1344

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3488

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.91 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.53 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to -0.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 1.01 per cent

Commodities