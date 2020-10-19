(Bloomberg) -- After rapid acceleration in the 1950s and 1960s, productivity has slowed and while Covid-19 is reshaping economies now, technological change will determine the path of growth in the coming decades. In Bloomberg Economics’ baseline case, global productivity is forecast to grow by about 0.8% a year between 2020 and 2030 -- a slight acceleration compared with the last decade. BE has also mapped the optimistic and pessimistic sides of the productivity debate in a pair of stylized scenarios -- by 2050, the difference between the upside and downside cases adds up to nearly $31 trillion.

