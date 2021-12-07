U.S. stocks staged the biggest rally since March, with major averages surging at least 2 per cent on optimism the omicron variant won’t derail global growth. Treasuries fell, sending two-year yields to the highest in nine months.

Technology shares that led last week’s decline paced the rebound. The Nasdaq 100 Index surged 3 per cent, an ETF that tracks newly public companies jumped almost 5 per cent and small caps climbed 3 per cent. The S&P 500 erased all the losses suffered after Jerome Powell’s hawkish tilt a week ago and was just 0.3 per cent below its last close before the omicron variant rocked markets. The Cboe Volatility Index plunged six points to 21. Bitcoin rallied, the dollar dipped and crude surged past US$72 a barrel in New York.

Risk assets are recovering this week after initial data showed the surge in omicron cases hasn’t overwhelmed hospitals and as China’s moves help settle markets whipped by bouts of volatility. Among the riskiest assets, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of non-profitable tech firms jumped almost 7 per cent Tuesday, clawing back nearly half of last week’s losses.

“This morning’s rally is being fueled by the belief that the omicron variant will not create many problems for the global economy and that China has pledged measures to support economic growth,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “If those were the reasons why the market has seen such a big increase in volatility since Thanksgiving, we’d agree the worst is likely over and that investors should jump back into the market with both feet.”

On the data front, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed while third quarter productivity fell. Private consumption was the largest contributor to the euro area’s most recent economic expansion. U.K. house prices hit an all-time high. And China’s exports grew faster than expected to a record on external demand and an easing power crunch.

Meanwhile, research showed that a COVID-19 vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Canada’s Medicago Inc. was effective against multiple variants of the disease.

“In the wake of steep losses last week, the market mood has been notably more upbeat this week after several health experts across the globe, including the U.S.’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said omicrosanctionsn symptoms appear milder, so far,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Whilst it is still early days the encouraging news sparked bargain hunters into action. Who would want to miss out on the possibility that a milder variant could accelerate natural immunity to COVID?”

However, equity markets could still be in for further turbulence amid new restrictions to stem the spread of omicron and resurfacing geopolitical tensions. The threat of sanctions still loom if Russia invades Ukraine, following a call between U.S. and Russian leaders Tuesday. China threatened the U.S. with retaliation against its decision to declare a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains has proved a vulnerability, boosting policies that may be considered protectionist.

Elsewhere, China’s property debt crisis continues to be closely monitored as China Evergrande Group’s grace period for some coupons ended with some bondholders yet to receive payment and S&P saying that a default looks inevitable. A group of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. bondholders has sent the company a formal forbearance proposal, designed to buy the developer some time and avoid a default.



Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.1 per cent as of 2:16 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 2.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1254

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3232

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.55 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.47 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.73 per cent

Commodities