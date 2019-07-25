VANCOUVER - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECKb.TO) says its profit attributable to shareholders dropped to $231 million in the second quarter, down from $634 million a year ago and below analyst estimates.

The mining company said its profit was affected negatively by several factors including a $109 million asset impairment charge related to the Cardinal River steelmaking coal operation.

Its net income for the quarter amounted to 41 cents per share, down from $1.10 per share. Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders was 81 cents per share down from $1.14 in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had estimated 84 cents per share of adjusted profit and $415 million of net income, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Revenue increased to $3.14 billion from $3.02 billion a year earlier, with about half of the total from steelmaking coal.

Of Teck's major revenue categories, only energy increased significantly -- rising to $295 million from $78 million -- while revenue from copper and zinc declined amid lower metal prices.

