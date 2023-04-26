(Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. raised the cost of building its flagship copper mine in Chile once again as the Canadian company released results ahead of a crucial shareholder vote Wednesday.

Teck said a delay in commissioning its Quebrada Blanca 2 project, as well as foreign-exchange impacts, meant the total cost of the venture could rise to as much as $8.2 billion. In its most recent update, the company said it would cost as much as $7.75 billion.

Teck said “significant” efforts are ongoing to mitigate the cost pressures.

Shareholders will vote later Wednesday on the company’s plan to separate its metals business from its coal mines. The vote has turned into a showdown after the miner rejected a $23 billion takeover proposal from Glencore Plc earlier this month.

QB2 is at the center of Glencore’s attempts to buy the company and has long been seen as one of the best new copper mines in the world. Yet Teck has repeatedly increased its expected budget.

