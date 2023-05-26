No question that Teck Metals would be an attractive takeover candidate: Independent board director

Teck Resources Ltd. has promoted Ian Anderson to the post of chief commercial officer as the company continues work on a plan to separate its base metal and steelmaking coal operations.

Anderson assumed the role effective May 16, succeeding Réal Foley, who is expected to help with the transition until his retirement in late November.

Anderson was most recently Teck’s vice-president, logistics.

The Vancouver-based mining company also announced that André Stark has been appointed vice-president, marketing and logistics for base metals, while Michael O’Shaughnessy has been appointed vice-president, marketing and logistics for coal.

Teck cancelled a key shareholder vote last month after it became apparent it did not have enough support for its proposal to spin out its steelmaking coal businesses into a separate company. Instead, the company has said it will pursue what it is says will be "a simpler and more direct separation."

Swiss company Glencore, which made an unsolicited takeover offer for Teck that was rejected by the Canadian miner's board of directors, has urged shareholders to reject the separation proposal.

