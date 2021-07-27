Teck Resources Ltd. missed expectations despite posting much stronger second-quarter results, with revenues more than doubling amid improving market conditions.

The Vancouver-based mining company says its net income attributable to shareholders surged to $260 million or 48 cents per diluted share, from a loss of $149 million or 28 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits were $339 million or 63 cents per share, up 281 per cent compared with $89 million or 17 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase is partially attributable to a $147-million reduction in COVID-19 costs and $38 million in inventory writedowns.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30 were $2.56 billion, up from $1.7 billion in the prior year.

Teck Resources was expected to report 65 cents per share in adjusted profits on $2.67 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.