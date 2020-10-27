Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    1h ago

    Teck Resources reports Q3 profit and revenue down from year ago mark

    The Canadian Press

    Teck Resources reports profit, revenue drop in Q3

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VANCOUVER -- Teck Resources Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago.

    The Vancouver-based mining company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $61 million or 11 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

    The result compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $369 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.29 billion, down from $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, Teck says it earned 24 cents per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of 69 cents per diluted share a year ago.

     