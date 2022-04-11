Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    32m ago

    Teck Resources says Q1 steelmaking coal sales fell slightly below guidance

    The Canadian Press

    Brendan Caldwell discusses Teck Resources

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Teck Resources Ltd. says its steelmaking coal sales in the first quarter came in slightly below its guidance as a result of a labour dispute at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. that resulted in a temporary work stoppage at the railway.

    The mining company says its first-quarter steelmaking coal sales totalled 6.0 million tonnes.

    Teck had provided guidance for between 6.1 million and 6.5 million tonnes.

    However, Teck says record prices for steelmaking coal resulted in an increase in its average realized price in the first quarter to US$357 per tonne. Realized steelmaking coal prices in the fourth quarter averaged US$351 per tonne.

    The rise from the fourth quarter further resulted in positive pricing adjustments of approximately C$88 million.

    Teck says it expects to release its full first-quarter results on April 27.