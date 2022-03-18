(Bloomberg) -- Ted Baker Plc gained after Sycamore Partners Management LP said it’s considering making an offer to buy the U.K. fashion brand, which has lost more than 90% of its value in the past four years.

The private equity firm said Friday the considerations are in early stages and there’s no certainty it will make an offer. Ted Baker shares rose as much as 20% in early trading, giving the company a market value of 218 million pounds ($287 million).

Chief Executive Officer Rachel Osborne is seeking to revive Ted Baker by cutting debt and product markdowns, boosting online sales and refreshing the brand. The retailer’s founder Ray Kelvin departed in 2019 after being accused of inappropriate hugs and other behavior in the workplace, which he denied. The company last month reported a 35% gain in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Sycamore would have three key shareholders it would need to convince on a bid: Toscafund Asset Management, which owns a 27% stake; Kelvin, who has about 12% and Schroders Plc, which has 8.8%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sycamore is a New York-based fund that focuses on consumer and retail businesses, with about $10 billion in capital. Bloomberg reported in January Sycamore was one of several firms considering a bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit. Sycamore previously owned brands including Kurt Geiger and is reportedly targeting Kohl’s, a U.S. department store chain.

U.K. takeover rules give Sycamore until April 15 to either announce a firm intention to bid or to say it won’t make an offer.

The stock gained 8.9% Thursday. Sky News reported after the market closed that Sycamore was considering a bid.

