(Bloomberg) -- Ted Baker Plc gained on a report that Authentic Brands Group Inc. is in talks with the UK fashion chain over a takeover bid worth about 300 million pounds ($379 million).

Authentic Brands has indicated it’s willing to pay more than 150 pence per share for Ted Baker, Sky News reported Saturday, citing a person familiar with the situation. The shares rose as much as 3.1% in early London trading Monday. They had lost about a quarter of their value in the past year.

A spokeswoman for Ted Baker declined to comment.

Last week, Ted Baker said it had selected a preferred bidder after receiving a number of revised takeover proposals. The discussion between ABG and Ted Baker is not exclusive, but a formal deal could be signed within weeks, according to the report.

Authentic Brands is the owner of licensing and marketing rights to names like David Beckham and Juicy Couture and has been a key consolidator in the retail industry. The New York-based company, founded by Jamie Salter, agreed to buy Reebok from Adidas AG in August of last year for $2.5 billion.

