(Bloomberg) -- Ted Baker is cutting more than a quarter of its staff in the U.K. in a bid to save money, the Sunday Times reported.

The fashion retailer told workers this month that at least 500 roles would be axed in an effort to save 6 million pounds ($7.5 million) by the end of the year. Around 200 jobs will be cut from its London headquarters, while the rest will go from its 46 shops and dozens of store concessions, the newspaper reported. Ted Baker employs about 2,000 staff in Britain.

The cuts come at a difficult time for the sector, after the U.K.’s lockdown forced shops to shut down in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19. While shops are now reopening, many companies are cutting jobs in a bid to save profits.

