Ted Baker Warns of Possible Sales Decline After Year of Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- Ted Baker Plc said the second half has gotten off to a slow start and results for the full year could fall as the U.K. retailer suffers from the shift to online shopping and its own management turmoil.

The apparel chain has been reeling since the resignation of founder Ray Kelvin, after allegations that he gave employees unwanted hugs. While the company has moved to improve office conduct, it’s succumbing to a broader U.K. retail crisis that has prompted stores to slash prices in an effort to move unsold goods.

The company said it’s under pressure from discounting in many markets as consumers rein in purchases and shift to e-commerce. Unseasonably warm weather in September added to the challenges.

Revenue fell 0.7% in the first six months and performance will be below last year’s levels for the full year if current trends persist, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Ted Baker named Lindsay Page as chief executive officer in April after filling the role in an acting role since December, when Kelvin went on leave before later resigning.

